Logan Thomas will be running routes against the fifth-best passing defense in the NFL when his Washington Commanders play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Thomas has racked up 487 receiving yards (to average 32.5 per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 54 passes on 76 targets.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Thomas and the Commanders with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thomas vs. the Cowboys

Thomas vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 3 GP / 16.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 16.7 REC YPG / REC TD Dallas has allowed two opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Cowboys have allowed 16 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Dallas on the season.

The pass defense of the Cowboys is conceding 190.9 yards per game this year, which ranks fifth in the NFL.

The Cowboys' defense is 11th in the NFL by giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (20 total passing TDs).

Watch Commanders vs Cowboys on Fubo!

Commanders Player Previews

Logan Thomas Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 25.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Thomas with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Thomas Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Thomas has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 53.3% of his games (eight of 15).

Thomas has 12.5% of his team's target share (76 targets on 608 passing attempts).

He has 487 receiving yards on 76 targets to rank 104th in NFL play with 6.4 yards per target.

Thomas has posted a touchdown catch in four of 15 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has scored four of his team's 37 offensive touchdowns this season (10.8%).

With nine red zone targets, Thomas has been on the receiving end of 13.6% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Thomas' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 12/31/2023 Week 17 4 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/24/2023 Week 16 6 TAR / 5 REC / 36 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/17/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 12/3/2023 Week 13 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/23/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.