The Washington Commanders' (4-12) injury report heading into their game against the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) currently includes 11 players on it. The matchup starts at 4:25 PM on Sunday, January 7 from FedExField.

Commanders vs. Cowboys Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV Info: FOX

Last time out, the Commanders lost 27-10 to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cowboys head into the matchup after winning 20-19 over the Detroit Lions in their last outing on December 30.

Washington Commanders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jacoby Brissett QB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Curtis Samuel WR Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Benjamin St-Juste CB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Jonathan Allen DT Knee Out Andrew Wylie OL Elbow Questionable Kendall Fuller CB Knee Out Christian Holmes CB Concussion Out Kamren Curl S Quad Questionable Casey Toohill DE Shoulder Questionable Jartavius Martin DB Chest Limited Participation In Practice Tariq Castro-Fields CB Shoulder Out

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Brandin Cooks WR Rest Limited Participation In Practice Tyler Smith OL Foot Questionable Rico Dowdle RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Zack Martin OG Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Chuma Edoga OG Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Tyron Smith OT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Demarcus Lawrence DE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Stephon Gilmore CB Rest Limited Participation In Practice Johnathan Hankins DT Knee Questionable Dorance Armstrong Jr. DE Ankle Questionable Chauncey Golston DE Illness Questionable Jourdan Lewis CB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Viliami Fehoko DE Knee Full Participation In Practice Juanyeh Thomas S Illness Questionable

Commanders Season Insights

The Commanders' defense has been bottom-five in total defense this season, ceding 385.8 total yards per game, which ranks worst. Offensively, they rank 21st with 321.1 total yards per contest.

The Commanders have been struggling on defense, ranking worst with 30.0 points surrendered per game. They have been more productive on the other side of the ball, posting 19.9 points per contest (23rd-ranked).

The Commanders have been struggling in pass defense, ranking second-worst with 259.3 passing yards given up per game. They have been more productive offensively, generating 224.7 passing yards per contest (18th-ranked).

With 96.4 rushing yards per game on offense, Washington ranks 24th in the NFL. Defensively it ranks 26th, giving up 126.5 rushing yards per game.

At -12, the Commanders have the worst turnover margin in the NFL this season.

Commanders vs. Cowboys Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-13)

Cowboys (-13) Moneyline: Cowboys (-900), Commanders (+600)

Cowboys (-900), Commanders (+600) Total: 46.5 points

