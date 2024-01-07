Commanders vs. Cowboys Injury Report — Week 18
The Washington Commanders' (4-12) injury report heading into their game against the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) currently includes 11 players on it. The matchup starts at 4:25 PM on Sunday, January 7 from FedExField.
Commanders vs. Cowboys Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland
- TV Info: FOX
Last time out, the Commanders lost 27-10 to the San Francisco 49ers.
The Cowboys head into the matchup after winning 20-19 over the Detroit Lions in their last outing on December 30.
Washington Commanders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Benjamin St-Juste
|CB
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jonathan Allen
|DT
|Knee
|Out
|Andrew Wylie
|OL
|Elbow
|Questionable
|Kendall Fuller
|CB
|Knee
|Out
|Christian Holmes
|CB
|Concussion
|Out
|Kamren Curl
|S
|Quad
|Questionable
|Casey Toohill
|DE
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Jartavius Martin
|DB
|Chest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Tariq Castro-Fields
|CB
|Shoulder
|Out
Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|Rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Tyler Smith
|OL
|Foot
|Questionable
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Zack Martin
|OG
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Chuma Edoga
|OG
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Tyron Smith
|OT
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Demarcus Lawrence
|DE
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Stephon Gilmore
|CB
|Rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Johnathan Hankins
|DT
|Knee
|Questionable
|Dorance Armstrong Jr.
|DE
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Chauncey Golston
|DE
|Illness
|Questionable
|Jourdan Lewis
|CB
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Viliami Fehoko
|DE
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Juanyeh Thomas
|S
|Illness
|Questionable
Commanders Season Insights
- The Commanders' defense has been bottom-five in total defense this season, ceding 385.8 total yards per game, which ranks worst. Offensively, they rank 21st with 321.1 total yards per contest.
- The Commanders have been struggling on defense, ranking worst with 30.0 points surrendered per game. They have been more productive on the other side of the ball, posting 19.9 points per contest (23rd-ranked).
- The Commanders have been struggling in pass defense, ranking second-worst with 259.3 passing yards given up per game. They have been more productive offensively, generating 224.7 passing yards per contest (18th-ranked).
- With 96.4 rushing yards per game on offense, Washington ranks 24th in the NFL. Defensively it ranks 26th, giving up 126.5 rushing yards per game.
- At -12, the Commanders have the worst turnover margin in the NFL this season.
Commanders vs. Cowboys Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-13)
- Moneyline: Cowboys (-900), Commanders (+600)
- Total: 46.5 points
