Our computer model predicts a victory for the Dallas Cowboys when they face the Washington Commanders at FedExField on Sunday, January 7 at 4:25 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The Cowboys have been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (third-best with 29.4 points per game) and scoring defense (fifth-best with 19.1 points allowed per game) this year. The Commanders rank 23rd in points per game (19.9), but they've been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking worst in the NFL with 30.0 points ceded per contest.

Commanders vs. Cowboys Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Cowboys (-13) Over (46.5) Cowboys 33, Commanders 16

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 14.3% chance of a victory for the Commanders.

Washington has won six games against the spread this year, failing to cover or pushing 10 times.

The Commanders have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 13-point underdogs.

So far this season, nine of Washington's 16 games with a set number have hit the over.

Games involving the Commanders this year have averaged 42.7 points per game, a 3.8-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

The Cowboys have an implied moneyline win probability of 90.0% in this matchup.

Dallas has put together a 9-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cowboys have been favored by 13 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.

Dallas games have hit the over eight out of 16 times this season.

Cowboys games this season have posted an average total of 46.0, which is 0.5 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Commanders vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dallas 29.4 19.1 37.4 15.9 21.5 22.3 Washington 19.9 30.0 16.9 33.4 22.3 27.3

