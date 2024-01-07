Kevin Fiala and John Carlson are two of the top players to watch when the Los Angeles Kings play the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Sunday, January 7 at 3:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Capitals vs. Kings Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Capitals Players to Watch

Alexander Ovechkin is a key offensive option for Washington, with 25 points this season, as he has put up eight goals and 17 assists in 37 games.

With 23 total points (0.6 per game), including 14 goals and nine assists through 37 games, Dylan Strome is key for Washington's attack.

This season, Carlson has two goals and 19 assists, for a season point total of 21.

In the crease, Charlie Lindgren's record stands at 7-3-3 on the season, allowing 32 goals (2.3 goals against average) and amassing 414 saves with a .928% save percentage (fourth-best in the league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Kings Players to Watch

Anze Kopitar is one of Los Angeles' top contributors with 35 points. He has scored 14 goals and picked up 21 assists this season.

Adrian Kempe has 14 goals and 21 assists, equaling 35 points (1.0 per game).

Fiala's 31 points this season are via eight goals and 23 assists.

Pheonix Copley's record is 4-1-2. He has conceded 23 goals (3.2 goals against average) and racked up 154 saves with an .870% save percentage (67th in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Capitals vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 9th 3.37 Goals Scored 2.35 30th 1st 2.37 Goals Allowed 2.97 12th 1st 34.2 Shots 27.5 29th 2nd 26.8 Shots Allowed 31 20th 21st 18.49% Power Play % 14.29% 27th 1st 87.27% Penalty Kill % 79.82% 17th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.