As they ready for a game against the New York Knicks (20-15), the Washington Wizards (6-28) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 at Capital One Arena.

The Wizards' most recent game on Friday ended in a 114-90 loss to the Cavaliers. The Wizards got a team-best 16 points from Tyus Jones in the loss.

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Landry Shamet SG Out Hamstring 7.3 1.3 1.4

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Mitchell Robinson: Out For Season (Ankle)

Wizards vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and MSG

MNMT and MSG

Wizards vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -8.5 238.5

