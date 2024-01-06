The New York Knicks (16-12), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Capital One Arena, battle the Washington Wizards (5-23). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and MSG.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Wizards vs. Knicks Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MNMT, MSG

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Wizards Games

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma puts up 23.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Tyus Jones puts up 12.3 points, 5.4 assists and 3.0 boards per contest.

Jordan Poole averages 17.5 points, 3.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Deni Avdija averages 11.4 points, 4.0 assists and 5.6 boards.

Daniel Gafford averages 11.0 points, 1.7 assists and 7.5 rebounds.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle is putting up 22.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. He's also draining 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 28.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

The Knicks are getting 25.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game from Jalen Brunson this season.

RJ Barrett is putting up 18.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He is draining 42.0% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

The Knicks are getting 14.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley this year.

Josh Hart gets the Knicks 7.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while delivering 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards vs. Knicks Stat Comparison

Wizards Knicks 117.0 Points Avg. 114.6 126.6 Points Allowed Avg. 112.0 48.3% Field Goal % 46.2% 35.8% Three Point % 37.8%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.