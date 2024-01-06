William & Mary vs. Drexel January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's CAA schedule includes the William & Mary Tribe (5-7, 0-0 CAA) versus the Drexel Dragons (7-6, 0-0 CAA), at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
William & Mary vs. Drexel Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other William & Mary Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
William & Mary Players to Watch
- Trey Moss: 14.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Chase Lowe: 11.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gabe Dorsey: 14.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Caleb Dorsey: 7.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Charlie Williams: 8.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Drexel Players to Watch
- Amari Williams: 11.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Justin Moore: 12.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lamar Oden Jr.: 7.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Luke House: 7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Garfield Turner: 5.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
William & Mary vs. Drexel Stat Comparison
|William & Mary Rank
|William & Mary AVG
|Drexel AVG
|Drexel Rank
|117th
|77.6
|Points Scored
|70.5
|281st
|253rd
|73.8
|Points Allowed
|63.6
|33rd
|218th
|35.9
|Rebounds
|41.5
|27th
|288th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|11.5
|33rd
|24th
|9.8
|3pt Made
|5.5
|327th
|164th
|13.8
|Assists
|11.8
|293rd
|70th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|11.9
|196th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.