Can we count on William & Mary to earn a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How William & Mary ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 2-0 NR NR 127

William & Mary's best wins

William & Mary beat the No. 193-ranked (according to the RPI) Monmouth Hawks, 70-66, on January 5, which goes down as its signature victory of the season. With 22 points, Anahi-Lee Cauley was the leading scorer versus Monmouth. Second on the team was Bella Nascimento, with 20 points.

Next best wins

59-57 on the road over Florida International (No. 242/RPI) on November 26

86-49 at home over Longwood (No. 265/RPI) on December 17

48-46 on the road over Hofstra (No. 293/RPI) on January 7

63-53 over Tennessee State (No. 337/RPI) on November 24

81-53 on the road over Navy (No. 342/RPI) on December 3

William & Mary's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Based on the RPI, the Tribe have three losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

William & Mary has been given the 187th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Tribe have 16 games remaining on the schedule, with eight contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and eight games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

W&M has 16 games left this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

William & Mary's next game

Matchup: William & Mary Tribe vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies

William & Mary Tribe vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

