2024 NCAA Bracketology: William & Mary Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
Can we count on William & Mary to earn a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
Want to bet on William & Mary's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How William & Mary ranks
|Record
|CAA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-7
|2-0
|NR
|NR
|127
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
William & Mary's best wins
William & Mary beat the No. 193-ranked (according to the RPI) Monmouth Hawks, 70-66, on January 5, which goes down as its signature victory of the season. With 22 points, Anahi-Lee Cauley was the leading scorer versus Monmouth. Second on the team was Bella Nascimento, with 20 points.
Next best wins
- 59-57 on the road over Florida International (No. 242/RPI) on November 26
- 86-49 at home over Longwood (No. 265/RPI) on December 17
- 48-46 on the road over Hofstra (No. 293/RPI) on January 7
- 63-53 over Tennessee State (No. 337/RPI) on November 24
- 81-53 on the road over Navy (No. 342/RPI) on December 3
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
William & Mary's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- Based on the RPI, the Tribe have three losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- William & Mary has been given the 187th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- The Tribe have 16 games remaining on the schedule, with eight contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and eight games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- W&M has 16 games left this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.
William & Mary's next game
- Matchup: William & Mary Tribe vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies
- Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming William & Mary games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.