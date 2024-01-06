Can we count on William & Mary to earn a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How William & Mary ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI
6-7 2-0 NR NR 127

William & Mary's best wins

William & Mary beat the No. 193-ranked (according to the RPI) Monmouth Hawks, 70-66, on January 5, which goes down as its signature victory of the season. With 22 points, Anahi-Lee Cauley was the leading scorer versus Monmouth. Second on the team was Bella Nascimento, with 20 points.

Next best wins

  • 59-57 on the road over Florida International (No. 242/RPI) on November 26
  • 86-49 at home over Longwood (No. 265/RPI) on December 17
  • 48-46 on the road over Hofstra (No. 293/RPI) on January 7
  • 63-53 over Tennessee State (No. 337/RPI) on November 24
  • 81-53 on the road over Navy (No. 342/RPI) on December 3

William & Mary's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

  • Based on the RPI, the Tribe have three losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

  • William & Mary has been given the 187th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
  • The Tribe have 16 games remaining on the schedule, with eight contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and eight games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
  • W&M has 16 games left this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

William & Mary's next game

  • Matchup: William & Mary Tribe vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies
  • Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

