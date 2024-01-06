2024 NCAA Bracketology: William & Mary March Madness Resume | January 8
If you're looking for bracketology analysis of William & Mary and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.
How William & Mary ranks
|Record
|CAA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-9
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|347
William & Mary's best wins
When it comes to its signature win this season, William & Mary beat the Elon Phoenix at home on January 4. The final score was 77-70. The leading point-getter against Elon was Sean Houpt, who posted 17 points with one rebound and zero assists.
Next best wins
- 84-79 at home over Old Dominion (No. 268/RPI) on December 6
- 75-56 at home over American (No. 273/RPI) on November 9
- 96-81 at home over UMBC (No. 362/RPI) on November 25
William & Mary's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-4 | Quadrant 4: 4-5
- Based on the RPI, William & Mary has four losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.
- According to the RPI, the Tribe have five losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the country.
Schedule insights
- William & Mary has the good fortune of facing the 22nd-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- Of the Tribe's 16 remaining games this season, four are against teams with worse records, and 11 are against teams with records above .500.
- William & Mary's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
William & Mary's next game
- Matchup: Hampton Pirates vs. William & Mary Tribe
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia
- TV Channel: FloHoops
