If you're looking for bracketology analysis of William & Mary and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How William & Mary ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 1-1 NR NR 347

William & Mary's best wins

When it comes to its signature win this season, William & Mary beat the Elon Phoenix at home on January 4. The final score was 77-70. The leading point-getter against Elon was Sean Houpt, who posted 17 points with one rebound and zero assists.

Next best wins

84-79 at home over Old Dominion (No. 268/RPI) on December 6

75-56 at home over American (No. 273/RPI) on November 9

96-81 at home over UMBC (No. 362/RPI) on November 25

William & Mary's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-4 | Quadrant 4: 4-5

Based on the RPI, William & Mary has four losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.

According to the RPI, the Tribe have five losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

William & Mary has the good fortune of facing the 22nd-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Of the Tribe's 16 remaining games this season, four are against teams with worse records, and 11 are against teams with records above .500.

William & Mary's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

William & Mary's next game

Matchup: Hampton Pirates vs. William & Mary Tribe

Hampton Pirates vs. William & Mary Tribe Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia

Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia TV Channel: FloHoops

