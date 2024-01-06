The NC State Wolfpack (9-3, 1-0 ACC) meet the Virginia Cavaliers (9-2, 1-0 ACC) in a clash of ACC squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ACC Network.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Virginia vs. NC State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Virginia Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Players to Watch

Reece Beekman: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Ryan Dunn: 9.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 2.2 STL, 2.5 BLK

9.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 2.2 STL, 2.5 BLK Isaac McKneely: 11.7 PTS, 3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Leon Bond III: 7.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Andrew Rohde: 5.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

NC State Players to Watch

DJ Horne: 15 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

15 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Jayden Taylor: 13 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

13 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK D.J. Burns: 13 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

13 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Casey Morsell: 12.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Dennis Parker Jr.: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia vs. NC State Stat Comparison

NC State Rank NC State AVG Virginia AVG Virginia Rank 76th 79.8 Points Scored 65.6 334th 157th 70.2 Points Allowed 55.5 2nd 198th 36.4 Rebounds 32.5 330th 141st 9.6 Off. Rebounds 7.2 313th 126th 8.1 3pt Made 6.5 268th 144th 14.1 Assists 15.5 81st 18th 9.2 Turnovers 8.5 8th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.