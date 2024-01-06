Can we expect Virginia Tech to earn a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Virginia Tech ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-2 3-0 13 11 35

Virginia Tech's best wins

Against the No. 3 NC State Wolfpack on January 7, Virginia Tech registered its signature win of the season, a 63-62 home victory. Elizabeth Kitley was the top scorer in the signature win over NC State, recording 27 points with 12 rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

59-58 over Kansas (No. 89/RPI) on November 24

76-43 at home over William & Mary (No. 127/RPI) on December 21

82-73 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 155/RPI) on January 4

72-51 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 172/RPI) on November 20

84-59 on the road over Rutgers (No. 190/RPI) on December 17

Virginia Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Virginia Tech is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories.

Virginia Tech has tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (three).

The Hokies have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country based on the RPI (seven).

Schedule insights

Virginia Tech has been given the 121st-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Hokies' 15 remaining games this season, 12 are against teams with worse records, and 15 are against teams with records over .500.

Virginia Tech's upcoming schedule features five games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Virginia Tech's next game

Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Miami Hurricanes

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Miami Hurricanes Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV Channel: ACC Network

