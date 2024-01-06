When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Virginia Tech be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Preseason national championship odds: +15000

+15000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +15000

How Virginia Tech ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-5 1-2 NR NR 74

Virginia Tech's best wins

In its best win of the season, which took place on November 23, Virginia Tech beat the Boise State Broncos (No. 60 in the RPI) by a score of 82-75. Hunter Cattoor, as the leading point-getter in the win over Boise State, delivered 18 points, while Sean Pedulla was second on the squad with 17.

Next best wins

73-51 at home over Vermont (No. 113/RPI) on December 16

71-62 over Iowa State (No. 121/RPI) on November 24

98-76 at home over Wofford (No. 207/RPI) on November 19

77-55 at home over American (No. 273/RPI) on December 21

71-50 at home over Valparaiso (No. 309/RPI) on December 9

Virginia Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Virginia Tech is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most defeats.

The Hokies have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country based on the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Virginia Tech has been given the 68th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Hokies have 14 games left versus teams above .500. They have five upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

VA Tech has 17 games remaining on the schedule, with three games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Virginia Tech's next game

Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Clemson Tigers

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Clemson Tigers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV Channel: ESPN Networks

