Can we count on Virginia to lock up a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

Want to bet on Virginia's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Virginia ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 0-3 NR NR 133

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia's best wins

Virginia beat the No. 109-ranked (according to the RPI) Missouri Tigers, 87-81, on November 30, which goes down as its signature win of the season. Camryn Taylor, in that signature win, compiled a team-best 26 points with nine rebounds and one assist. London Clarkson also played a role with 17 points, seven rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

80-51 at home over William & Mary (No. 127/RPI) on November 15

74-49 at home over Campbell (No. 178/RPI) on November 12

76-52 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 215/RPI) on November 8

81-59 over Tulane (No. 231/RPI) on November 24

82-56 at home over Fordham (No. 256/RPI) on December 21

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Virginia's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

Based on the RPI, Virginia has three losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Cavaliers are 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 40th-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Virginia has been handed the 74th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Cavaliers have 15 games remaining on the schedule, with 13 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and four games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Virginia has 15 games left this season, including seven contests versus Top 25 teams.

Virginia's next game

Matchup: NC State Wolfpack vs. Virginia Cavaliers

NC State Wolfpack vs. Virginia Cavaliers Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Virginia games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.