2024 NCAA Bracketology: Virginia Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
Can we count on Virginia to lock up a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
Want to bet on Virginia's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Virginia ranks
|Record
|ACC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-6
|0-3
|NR
|NR
|133
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Virginia's best wins
Virginia beat the No. 109-ranked (according to the RPI) Missouri Tigers, 87-81, on November 30, which goes down as its signature win of the season. Camryn Taylor, in that signature win, compiled a team-best 26 points with nine rebounds and one assist. London Clarkson also played a role with 17 points, seven rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 80-51 at home over William & Mary (No. 127/RPI) on November 15
- 74-49 at home over Campbell (No. 178/RPI) on November 12
- 76-52 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 215/RPI) on November 8
- 81-59 over Tulane (No. 231/RPI) on November 24
- 82-56 at home over Fordham (No. 256/RPI) on December 21
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Virginia's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-1
- Based on the RPI, Virginia has three losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in Division 1.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Cavaliers are 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 40th-most victories.
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Virginia has been handed the 74th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.
- The Cavaliers have 15 games remaining on the schedule, with 13 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and four games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Virginia has 15 games left this season, including seven contests versus Top 25 teams.
Virginia's next game
- Matchup: NC State Wolfpack vs. Virginia Cavaliers
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Virginia games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.