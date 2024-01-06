Can we expect Virginia to earn a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on Virginia's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Preseason national championship odds: +8000

+8000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +8000

How Virginia ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-4 2-2 NR NR 66

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia's best wins

On December 2, Virginia picked up its signature win of the season, an 84-62 victory over the Syracuse Orange, who are a top 50 team (No. 19), according to the RPI. That signature win over Syracuse included a team-best 18 points from Blake Buchanan. Reece Beekman, with 13 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

73-70 over Florida (No. 72/RPI) on November 10

59-47 at home over Texas A&M (No. 75/RPI) on November 29

80-50 at home over Tarleton State (No. 122/RPI) on November 6

56-54 over West Virginia (No. 174/RPI) on November 22

77-47 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 215/RPI) on December 5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Virginia's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Based on the RPI, Virginia has one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 32nd-most in Division I. But it also has three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 40th-most.

According to the RPI, the Cavaliers have two wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.

The Cavaliers have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country according to the RPI (six).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Virginia faces the 86th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Reviewing the Cavaliers' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games versus teams that are above .500 and nine games against teams with worse records than their own.

Looking at UVA's upcoming schedule, it has two games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Virginia's next game

Matchup: Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Virginia Cavaliers

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Virginia Cavaliers Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN2

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Virginia games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.