Will VCU be one of the teams to earn a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features VCU's full tournament resume.

How VCU ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-2 2-1 NR NR 20

VCU's best wins

VCU's signature victory of the season came against the Davidson Wildcats, a top 100 team (No. 69), according to the RPI. VCU secured the 65-55 road win on January 7. The leading point-getter against Davidson was Timaya Lewis-Eutsey, who posted 21 points with one rebound and two assists.

Next best wins

57-49 at home over Charlotte (No. 82/RPI) on December 2

56-51 over St. John's (NY) (No. 87/RPI) on November 23

55-50 at home over East Carolina (No. 101/RPI) on November 14

64-50 at home over Old Dominion (No. 106/RPI) on December 17

70-54 on the road over William & Mary (No. 127/RPI) on November 10

VCU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 5-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

VCU has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Rams are 2-1 -- tied for the 28th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), VCU is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most wins.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, VCU has drawn the 145th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Rams have 15 games left on the schedule, with eight contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and 14 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of VCU's 15 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

VCU's next game

Matchup: VCU Rams vs. Fordham Rams

VCU Rams vs. Fordham Rams Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

