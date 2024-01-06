Can we expect VCU to secure a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How VCU ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 0-2 NR NR 167

VCU's best wins

On November 10 against the Samford Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 85) in the RPI, VCU claimed its signature win of the season, a 75-65 victory at home. Max Shulga was the top scorer in the signature victory over Samford, putting up 17 points with four rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

73-50 at home over Radford (No. 132/RPI) on November 15

87-78 at home over Temple (No. 151/RPI) on December 16

60-56 at home over Seattle U (No. 172/RPI) on November 18

86-74 over Penn State (No. 240/RPI) on November 26

87-73 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 245/RPI) on December 30

VCU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

According to the RPI, VCU has three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 36th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, VCU has drawn the 97th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

The Rams' upcoming schedule features four games against teams with worse records and 13 games against teams with records north of .500.

VCU's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

VCU's next game

Matchup: George Mason Patriots vs. VCU Rams

George Mason Patriots vs. VCU Rams Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET Location: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

