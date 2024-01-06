2024 NCAA Bracketology: VCU March Madness Resume | January 8
Can we expect VCU to secure a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
How VCU ranks
|Record
|A-10 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-7
|0-2
|NR
|NR
|167
VCU's best wins
On November 10 against the Samford Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 85) in the RPI, VCU claimed its signature win of the season, a 75-65 victory at home. Max Shulga was the top scorer in the signature victory over Samford, putting up 17 points with four rebounds and three assists.
Next best wins
- 73-50 at home over Radford (No. 132/RPI) on November 15
- 87-78 at home over Temple (No. 151/RPI) on December 16
- 60-56 at home over Seattle U (No. 172/RPI) on November 18
- 86-74 over Penn State (No. 240/RPI) on November 26
- 87-73 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 245/RPI) on December 30
VCU's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-1
- According to the RPI, VCU has three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 36th-most in the nation.
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, VCU has drawn the 97th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.
- The Rams' upcoming schedule features four games against teams with worse records and 13 games against teams with records north of .500.
- VCU's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
VCU's next game
- Matchup: George Mason Patriots vs. VCU Rams
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
