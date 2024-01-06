Today's Super Lig schedule features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between Hatayspor Antakya and Caykur Rizespor.

Looking for live coverage of Super Lig action? All the games to watch today are here.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Super Lig Streaming Live Today

Watch Caykur Rizespor vs Hatayspor Antakya

Hatayspor Antakya is on the road to face Caykur Rizespor at Caykur Didi Stadium in Rize.

Game Time: 5:30 AM ET

Favorite: Caykur Rizespor (+105)

Caykur Rizespor (+105) Underdog: Hatayspor Antakya (+275)

Hatayspor Antakya (+275) Draw: (+235)

(+235) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Istanbul Basaksehir vs Adana Demirspor

Adana Demirspor journeys to match up with Istanbul Basaksehir at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul.

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

Favorite: Istanbul Basaksehir (+110)

Istanbul Basaksehir (+110) Underdog: Adana Demirspor (+240)

Adana Demirspor (+240) Draw: (+250)

(+250) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch MKE Ankaragucu vs Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor journeys to match up with MKE Ankaragucu at Eryaman Stadyumu in Ankara.

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Trabzonspor (+120)

Trabzonspor (+120) Underdog: MKE Ankaragucu (+225)

MKE Ankaragucu (+225) Draw: (+240)

(+240) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Samsunspor vs Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul journeys to match up with Samsunspor at Samsun 19 Mayis in Samsun.

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

Favorite: Samsunspor (+115)

Samsunspor (+115) Underdog: Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul (+250)

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul (+250) Draw: (+230)

(+230) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.