The Richmond Spiders (10-3) play a fellow A-10 team, the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (11-1), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET.

Richmond vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Richmond Players to Watch

Maggie Doogan: 17.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Grace Townsend: 10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Addie Budnik: 11.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK Rachel Ullstrom: 11.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Katie Hill: 5.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch

Laura Ziegler: 13.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Talya Brugler: 15.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Chloe Welch: 11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Mackenzie Smith: 12.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Julia Nystrom: 4.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

