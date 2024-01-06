Will Richmond be one of the teams to secure a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features Richmond's full tournament resume.

How Richmond ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-3 3-0 NR NR 23

Richmond's best wins

On January 3 against the VCU Rams, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 20) in the RPI rankings, Richmond notched its signature win of the season, a 72-65 victory at home. Grace Townsend, in that signature victory, compiled a team-high 21 points with five rebounds and seven assists. Rachel Ullstrom also played a role with 20 points, three rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

64-59 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 54/RPI) on January 6

74-66 on the road over Drake (No. 61/RPI) on November 25

64-60 over Chattanooga (No. 100/RPI) on December 21

99-73 at home over Liberty (No. 119/RPI) on December 16

80-77 at home over Appalachian State (No. 120/RPI) on December 10

Richmond's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 3-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 6-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams according to the RPI, Richmond is 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories, but also tied for the 42nd-most losses.

Richmond has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Richmond faces the 101st-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Spiders have 15 games remaining on the schedule, with nine contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 13 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Richmond has 15 games left this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Richmond's next game

Matchup: Richmond Spiders vs. UMass Minutewomen

Richmond Spiders vs. UMass Minutewomen Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 11:00 AM ET Location: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

