2024 NCAA Bracketology: Richmond March Madness Resume | January 8
What are Richmond's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.
How Richmond ranks
|Record
|A-10 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-5
|1-0
|NR
|NR
|187
Richmond's best wins
When Richmond took down the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies, the No. 92 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 65-54 on January 6, it was its best win of the season so far. Against Saint Bonaventure, Jordan King led the team by putting up 21 points to go along with four rebounds and six assists.
Next best wins
- 64-56 at home over Charlotte (No. 97/RPI) on December 16
- 82-65 over UNLV (No. 133/RPI) on November 21
- 90-61 at home over Queens (No. 222/RPI) on November 25
- 59-38 at home over Lafayette (No. 319/RPI) on December 30
- 72-66 at home over Buffalo (No. 339/RPI) on December 21
Richmond's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- The Spiders have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country based on the RPI (two).
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Richmond is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 36th-most wins.
- Based on the RPI, the Spiders have six wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in the country.
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Richmond is playing the 203rd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.
- Looking at the Spiders' upcoming schedule, they have 15 games against teams that are above .500 and five games against teams with worse records than their own.
- In terms of Richmond's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Richmond's next game
- Matchup: Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. Richmond Spiders
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
