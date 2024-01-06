2024 NCAA Bracketology: Radford March Madness Resume | January 8
If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Radford and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.
How Radford ranks
|Record
|Big South Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-6
|0-1
|NR
|NR
|132
Radford's best wins
Radford captured its signature win of the season on November 22, when it beat the Northern Colorado Bears, who rank No. 153 in the RPI rankings, 79-68. DaQuan Smith led the charge versus Northern Colorado, putting up 18 points. Second on the team was Kenyon Giles with 12 points.
Next best wins
- 66-65 on the road over West Virginia (No. 174/RPI) on December 20
- 66-62 over Marshall (No. 179/RPI) on November 10
- 82-74 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 215/RPI) on December 9
- 82-72 at home over Elon (No. 240/RPI) on December 3
- 70-63 on the road over Bucknell (No. 281/RPI) on December 16
Radford's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-1
- According to the RPI, Radford has three wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 36th-most in the nation.
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Radford faces the 197th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
- The Highlanders have nine games left against teams over .500. They have 10 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- Radford has 15 games remaining this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Radford's next game
- Matchup: Longwood Lancers vs. Radford Highlanders
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
- TV Channel: ESPNU
