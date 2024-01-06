If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Radford and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Radford ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-6 0-1 NR NR 132

Radford's best wins

Radford captured its signature win of the season on November 22, when it beat the Northern Colorado Bears, who rank No. 153 in the RPI rankings, 79-68. DaQuan Smith led the charge versus Northern Colorado, putting up 18 points. Second on the team was Kenyon Giles with 12 points.

Next best wins

66-65 on the road over West Virginia (No. 174/RPI) on December 20

66-62 over Marshall (No. 179/RPI) on November 10

82-74 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 215/RPI) on December 9

82-72 at home over Elon (No. 240/RPI) on December 3

70-63 on the road over Bucknell (No. 281/RPI) on December 16

Radford's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

According to the RPI, Radford has three wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 36th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Radford faces the 197th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Highlanders have nine games left against teams over .500. They have 10 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Radford has 15 games remaining this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Radford's next game

Matchup: Longwood Lancers vs. Radford Highlanders

Longwood Lancers vs. Radford Highlanders Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia TV Channel: ESPNU

