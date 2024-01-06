The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) play a fellow Sun Belt opponent, the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-8, 0-0 Sun Belt), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at First National Bank Arena. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Old Dominion vs. Arkansas State Game Information

Old Dominion Players to Watch

  • Vasean Allette: 16.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Chaunce Jenkins: 15.7 PTS, 4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Tyrone Williams: 12 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • R.J. Blakney: 6.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Bryce Baker: 5.7 PTS, 2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Arkansas State Players to Watch

  • Dyondre Dominguez: 12.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Freddy Hicks: 11 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Taryn Todd: 11.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Izaiyah Nelson: 6.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Derrian Ford: 8.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Old Dominion vs. Arkansas State Stat Comparison

Arkansas State Rank Arkansas State AVG Old Dominion AVG Old Dominion Rank
200th 74.3 Points Scored 71.8 254th
322nd 77.9 Points Allowed 76.7 306th
89th 38.9 Rebounds 34.5 265th
41st 11.4 Off. Rebounds 9.2 184th
45th 9.4 3pt Made 6.6 262nd
114th 14.6 Assists 10.7 336th
295th 13.3 Turnovers 10.7 92nd

