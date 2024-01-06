The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) play a fellow Sun Belt opponent, the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-8, 0-0 Sun Belt), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at First National Bank Arena. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Old Dominion vs. Arkansas State Game Information

Old Dominion Players to Watch

Vasean Allette: 16.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

16.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Chaunce Jenkins: 15.7 PTS, 4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

15.7 PTS, 4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Tyrone Williams: 12 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

12 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK R.J. Blakney: 6.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Bryce Baker: 5.7 PTS, 2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Arkansas State Players to Watch

Dyondre Dominguez: 12.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Freddy Hicks: 11 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Taryn Todd: 11.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Izaiyah Nelson: 6.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

6.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Derrian Ford: 8.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Old Dominion vs. Arkansas State Stat Comparison

Arkansas State Rank Arkansas State AVG Old Dominion AVG Old Dominion Rank 200th 74.3 Points Scored 71.8 254th 322nd 77.9 Points Allowed 76.7 306th 89th 38.9 Rebounds 34.5 265th 41st 11.4 Off. Rebounds 9.2 184th 45th 9.4 3pt Made 6.6 262nd 114th 14.6 Assists 10.7 336th 295th 13.3 Turnovers 10.7 92nd

