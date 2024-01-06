2024 NCAA Bracketology: Old Dominion Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
For bracketology insights on Old Dominion and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.
How Old Dominion ranks
|Record
|Sun Belt Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-3
|2-1
|NR
|NR
|106
Old Dominion's best wins
Old Dominion captured its signature win of the season on December 3 by securing a 55-42 victory over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, a top 50 team in the RPI. Jordan McLaughlin was the leading scorer in the signature victory over FGCU, recording 22 points with six rebounds and zero assists.
Next best wins
- 72-66 on the road over William & Mary (No. 127/RPI) on November 30
- 60-29 at home over Elon (No. 205/RPI) on November 28
- 68-62 at home over Southern Miss (No. 206/RPI) on January 6
- 57-53 on the road over Delaware (No. 222/RPI) on December 7
- 59-48 at home over Buffalo (No. 228/RPI) on November 11
Old Dominion's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- Old Dominion has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country according to the RPI (one).
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Monarchs are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most wins.
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Old Dominion has the 220th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.
- As far as the Monarchs' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have 12 contests against teams over .500.
- Old Dominion's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.
Old Dominion's next game
- Matchup: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Old Dominion Monarchs
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
