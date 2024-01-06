For bracketology insights on Old Dominion and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

How Old Dominion ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 2-1 NR NR 106

Old Dominion's best wins

Old Dominion captured its signature win of the season on December 3 by securing a 55-42 victory over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, a top 50 team in the RPI. Jordan McLaughlin was the leading scorer in the signature victory over FGCU, recording 22 points with six rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

72-66 on the road over William & Mary (No. 127/RPI) on November 30

60-29 at home over Elon (No. 205/RPI) on November 28

68-62 at home over Southern Miss (No. 206/RPI) on January 6

57-53 on the road over Delaware (No. 222/RPI) on December 7

59-48 at home over Buffalo (No. 228/RPI) on November 11

Old Dominion's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Old Dominion has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country according to the RPI (one).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Monarchs are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Old Dominion has the 220th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

As far as the Monarchs' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have 12 contests against teams over .500.

Old Dominion's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Old Dominion's next game

Matchup: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Old Dominion Monarchs

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Old Dominion Monarchs Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET Location: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

