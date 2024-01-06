Norfolk, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Norfolk, Virginia has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Norfolk, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Booker T. Washington High School at Deep Creek High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on January 6
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Granby High School at Nandua High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Onley, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grassfield High School at Norview High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Norfolk Christian High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Norfolk Academy at Norfolk Collegiate School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
