When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Norfolk State be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How Norfolk State ranks

Record MEAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-4 1-0 NR NR 131

Norfolk State's best wins

In its best victory of the season, Norfolk State defeated the Appalachian State Mountaineers in a 67-53 win on November 16. Da'Brya Clark put up a team-high 14 points with three rebounds and one assist in the contest against Appalachian State.

Next best wins

66-64 on the road over William & Mary (No. 127/RPI) on November 6

58-51 over Colgate (No. 166/RPI) on November 26

51-49 on the road over Drexel (No. 195/RPI) on November 8

70-46 on the road over Radford (No. 213/RPI) on November 12

85-71 on the road over High Point (No. 233/RPI) on December 18

Norfolk State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 5-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, Norfolk State has five wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Norfolk State gets to face the 23rd-easiest schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

Glancing at the Spartans' upcoming schedule, they have no games against teams that are above .500 and 13 games against teams with worse records than their own.

When it comes to Norfolk St's upcoming schedule, it has 14 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Norfolk State's next game

Matchup: North Carolina Central Eagles vs. Norfolk State Spartans

North Carolina Central Eagles vs. Norfolk State Spartans Date/Time: Monday, January 8 at 5:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8 at 5:30 PM ET Location: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina

