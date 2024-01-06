For bracketology insights on Norfolk State and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

Want to bet on Norfolk State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Norfolk State ranks

Record MEAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-7 1-0 NR NR 202

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Norfolk State's best wins

Norfolk State, in its best win of the season, beat the VCU Rams 63-60 on December 1. The leading scorer against VCU was Jamarii Thomas, who dropped 17 points with three rebounds and five assists.

Next best wins

64-58 on the road over Illinois State (No. 180/RPI) on December 9

84-65 over South Dakota State (No. 184/RPI) on December 21

69-66 over FGCU (No. 275/RPI) on November 20

79-72 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 331/RPI) on January 6

96-62 at home over William & Mary (No. 347/RPI) on November 28

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Norfolk State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-3

Based on the RPI, the Spartans have two losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.

Norfolk State has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Norfolk State has drawn the 266th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Spartans have two games remaining versus teams over .500. They have 13 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Norfolk St has 14 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Norfolk State's next game

Matchup: North Carolina Central Eagles vs. Norfolk State Spartans

North Carolina Central Eagles vs. Norfolk State Spartans Date/Time: Monday, January 8 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8 at 7:30 PM ET Location: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: North Carolina Central Eagles -1.5

North Carolina Central Eagles -1.5 Total: 139.5 points

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Norfolk State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.