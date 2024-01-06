Maxime Cressy goes into the Australian Open after his ATP Brisbane, Australia Men Singles 2024 finished with a loss at the hands of Lukas Klein in the qualification final. Cressy's opener is versus Yu Hsiou Hsu (in the qualifying qualification round 1). Cressy is +20000 to win at Melbourne Park.

Cressy at the 2024 Australian Open

  • Next Round: Qualifying round
  • Tournament Dates: January 7-28
  • Venue: Melbourne Park
  • Location: Melbourne, Australia
  • Court Surface: Hard

Cressy's Next Match

In the qualifying qualification round 1 of the Australian Open, on Monday, January 8 (at 6:00 PM ET), Cressy will play Hsu.

Maxime Cressy Grand Slam Odds

  • Australian Open odds to win: +20000

Cressy Stats

  • Cressy lost his last match, 6-4, 6-7, 4-6 versus Klein in the qualifying round of the ATP Brisbane, Australia Men Singles 2024 on December 30, 2023.
  • The 26-year-old Cressy is 11-25 over the past 12 months and is still seeking his first tournament victory.
  • In 15 tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Cressy has gone 10-15.
  • In his 36 matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Cressy has averaged 28.1 games.
  • On hard courts, Cressy has played 25 matches over the past year, and 27.7 games per match.
  • As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Cressy has won 83.7% of his games on serve, and 12.3% on return.
  • On hard courts over the past 12 months, Cressy has been victorious in 13.1% of his return games and 87.5% of his service games.

