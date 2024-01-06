Saturday's Big South slate includes the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-10) playing the Longwood Lancers (2-9) at 2:00 PM ET.

Longwood vs. Charleston Southern Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

2:00 PM ET

Longwood Players to Watch

Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 10.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Malea Brown: 7.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Janay Turner: 11.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Adriana Shipp: 8.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Kiki McIntyre: 4.9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Charleston Southern Players to Watch

Catherine Alben: 15.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Madison Adamson: 6.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Kennedi Jackson: 11.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Keshunti Nichols: 6.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Alaina Nettles: 2.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

