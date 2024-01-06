If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Longwood and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Longwood ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-4 1-1 NR NR 162

Longwood's best wins

Longwood notched its signature win of the season on November 18, when it beat the North Carolina Central Eagles, who rank No. 215 in the RPI rankings, 73-66. Michael Christmas led the charge against North Carolina Central, putting up 22 points. Next on the team was Walyn Napper with 19 points.

Next best wins

80-67 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 231/RPI) on December 13

69-48 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 292/RPI) on November 26

62-61 on the road over Delaware State (No. 296/RPI) on December 9

84-82 at home over Delaware State (No. 296/RPI) on November 24

80-61 on the road over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 305/RPI) on November 15

Longwood's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 9-0

Based on the RPI, the Lancers have two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Lancers are 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most wins.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Longwood gets the benefit of the third-easiest schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

Of the Lancers' 14 remaining games this year, 12 are against teams with worse records, and nine are against teams with records above .500.

As far as Longwood's upcoming schedule, it has 14 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Longwood's next game

Matchup: Longwood Lancers vs. Radford Highlanders

Longwood Lancers vs. Radford Highlanders Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia TV Channel: ESPNU

