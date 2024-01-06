Liberty vs. Western Kentucky January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's CUSA slate includes the Liberty Lady Flames (4-9) playing the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-6) at 2:00 PM ET.
Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Liberty Players to Watch
- Bella Smuda: 13.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.8 BLK
- Emma Hess: 11.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Asia Boone: 9.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordan Hodges: 6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 5.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Western Kentucky Players to Watch
- Acacia Hayes: 17.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Alexis Mead: 10.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Ana Teresa Faustino: 9.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Karris Allen: 6.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Odeth Betancourt: 5.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
