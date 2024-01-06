The Liberty Flames (10-3, 0-0 CUSA) meet a fellow CUSA squad, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-3, 0-0 CUSA), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at E. A. Diddle Arena. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET and is available via CBS Sports Network.

Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Game Information

Liberty Players to Watch

  • Zach Cleveland: 10.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Kyle Rode: 13.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kaden Metheny: 11.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Joseph Venzant: 6.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Colin Porter: 9.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Don McHenry: 15.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Brandon Newman: 9.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tyrone Marshall: 8.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Babacar Faye: 7.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Rodney Howard: 9.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Stat Comparison

Western Kentucky Rank Western Kentucky AVG Liberty AVG Liberty Rank
75th 79.9 Points Scored 79.2 87th
230th 72.8 Points Allowed 59.5 8th
24th 41.8 Rebounds 37.7 130th
102nd 10.2 Off. Rebounds 9.2 184th
286th 6.3 3pt Made 10.8 7th
232nd 12.8 Assists 17.5 26th
258th 12.7 Turnovers 8.6 9th

