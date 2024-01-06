For bracketology insights on Liberty and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How Liberty ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-5 0-1 NR NR 86

Liberty's best wins

On November 10 versus the Charlotte 49ers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 97) in the RPI, Liberty secured its best win of the season, a 71-59 victory at a neutral site. Kyle Rode amassed a team-high 20 points with three rebounds and two assists in the game against Charlotte.

Next best wins

71-61 over Vermont (No. 113/RPI) on November 19

83-66 over Wichita State (No. 120/RPI) on November 17

79-63 on the road over Utah Valley (No. 141/RPI) on December 20

88-74 over Furman (No. 230/RPI) on November 16

74-39 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 276/RPI) on December 5

Liberty's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-3 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Based on the RPI, the Flames have three losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the country.

Based on the RPI, Liberty has three wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 36th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Liberty has drawn the 132nd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Flames have nine games left versus teams above .500. They have 14 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Liberty's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Liberty's next game

Matchup: Liberty Flames vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Liberty Flames vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

