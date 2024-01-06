The New York Knicks (20-15) and Jordan Poole's Washington Wizards (6-28) collide with at Capital One Arena on Saturday, January 6, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Wizards vs. Knicks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT and MSG

MNMT and MSG Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena

Kyle Kuzma vs. Julius Randle Fantasy Comparison

Stat Kyle Kuzma Julius Randle Total Fantasy Pts 1187.9 1417.8 Fantasy Pts Per Game 34.9 40.5 Fantasy Rank 23 43

Kyle Kuzma vs. Julius Randle Insights

Kyle Kuzma & the Wizards

Kyle Kuzma's averages for the season are 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.

The Wizards are being outscored by 10.8 points per game, with a -366 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.4 points per game (13th in NBA), and give up 126.2 per outing (30th in league).

Washington averages 39.1 rebounds per game (30th in league) while allowing 50.1 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 11 boards per game.

The Wizards make 12.4 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 35.3% rate (23rd in NBA), compared to the 13.4 their opponents make, shooting 38.1% from deep.

Washington forces 13.8 turnovers per game (ninth in league) while committing 13.3 (19th in NBA).

Julius Randle & the Knicks

Julius Randle posts 23.9 points, 9.4 boards and 4.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Knicks have a +104 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.9 points per game. They're putting up 115.6 points per game to rank 12th in the league and are allowing 112.7 per contest to rank 12th in the NBA.

New York ranks fifth in the league at 45.5 rebounds per game. That's 4.9 more than the 40.6 its opponents average.

The Knicks connect on 13.1 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 37.8% rate (seventh-best in the NBA), compared to the 13.3 their opponents make while shooting 37.5% from deep.

New York forces 12.9 turnovers per game (18th in the league) while committing 12.5 (eighth in NBA action).

Kyle Kuzma vs. Julius Randle Advanced Stats

Stat Kyle Kuzma Julius Randle Plus/Minus Per Game -9.2 2.7 Usage Percentage 31.6% 29.4% True Shooting Pct 55.3% 56.3% Total Rebound Pct 10.4% 14.7% Assist Pct 21.9% 20.9%

