The James Madison Dukes (12-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) play a fellow Sun Belt squad, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Reed Green Coliseum. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

James Madison vs. Southern Miss Game Information

James Madison Players to Watch

T.J. Bickerstaff: 15.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Terrence Edwards: 17.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Michael Green III: 11.5 PTS, 1.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.5 PTS, 1.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Noah Freidel: 10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Julien Wooden: 9.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Southern Miss Players to Watch

Victor Hart: 14.2 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.2 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Austin Crowley: 14.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Donovan Ivory: 13 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

13 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Victor Iwuakor: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Mo Arnold: 6.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

James Madison vs. Southern Miss Stat Comparison

Southern Miss Rank Southern Miss AVG James Madison AVG James Madison Rank 286th 70 Points Scored 92.6 1st 151st 70 Points Allowed 72.6 225th 136th 37.6 Rebounds 40.6 44th 93rd 10.3 Off. Rebounds 10.5 81st 281st 6.4 3pt Made 9.6 35th 264th 12.3 Assists 17.6 25th 206th 12 Turnovers 11.6 165th

