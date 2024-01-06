2024 NCAA Bracketology: JMU Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
For bracketology insights around JMU and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.
How JMU ranks
|Record
|Sun Belt Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-4
|3-0
|NR
|NR
|78
JMU's best wins
In its signature win of the season on November 19, JMU took down the VCU Rams, a top 50 team (No. 20) in the RPI rankings, by a score of 78-65. Against VCU, Peyton McDaniel led the team by putting up 19 points to go along with six rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 78-71 on the road over Maine (No. 121/RPI) on December 17
- 85-79 on the road over UL Monroe (No. 123/RPI) on December 30
- 75-56 at home over William & Mary (No. 127/RPI) on December 7
- 77-72 at home over Louisiana (No. 148/RPI) on January 6
- 65-62 over Montana State (No. 151/RPI) on November 24
JMU's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-2 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), JMU is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories.
- Based on the RPI, the Dukes have two wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 28th-most in the country.
- JMU has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (four).
Schedule insights
- JMU faces the 98th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- When it comes to the Dukes' upcoming schedule, they have 11 games remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 11 contests against teams above .500.
- Of JMU's 15 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
JMU's next game
- Matchup: Southern Miss Eagles vs. James Madison Dukes
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
