What are James Madison's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +25000

How James Madison ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 14-1 3-1 19 20 88

James Madison's best wins

James Madison's signature victory of the season came against the Michigan State Spartans, a top 100 team (No. 78), according to the RPI. James Madison secured the 79-76 overtime road win on November 6. With 24 points, Terrence Edwards was the top scorer versus Michigan State. Second on the team was T.J. Bickerstaff, with 21 points.

Next best wins

82-76 over Southern Illinois (No. 119/RPI) on November 21

76-73 at home over Radford (No. 132/RPI) on November 17

113-108 on the road over Kent State (No. 138/RPI) on November 9

68-61 on the road over Louisiana (No. 180/RPI) on January 4

82-65 at home over Texas State (No. 200/RPI) on December 30

James Madison's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 8-0

According to the RPI, James Madison has four wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 13th-most in Division 1.

According to the RPI, the Dukes have eight wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the country.

Schedule insights

James Madison has the 23rd-easiest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Reviewing the Dukes' upcoming schedule, they have seven games versus teams that are above .500 and 15 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Of JMU's 15 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

James Madison's next game

Matchup: James Madison Dukes vs. South Alabama Jaguars

James Madison Dukes vs. South Alabama Jaguars Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

