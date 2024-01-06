Can we expect George Mason to secure a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How George Mason ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 2-1 NR NR 57

George Mason's best wins

George Mason's best win this season came on December 22 in an 83-76 victory against the Towson Tigers. Ta'Viyanna Habib led the way versus Towson, dropping 20 points. Next on the team was Zahirah Walton with 11 points.

Next best wins

77-72 on the road over William & Mary (No. 127/RPI) on November 12

84-77 at home over Marshall (No. 132/RPI) on November 9

101-75 on the road over Duquesne (No. 185/RPI) on January 7

70-38 on the road over Coppin State (No. 243/RPI) on November 26

60-52 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 248/RPI) on November 15

George Mason's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

According to the RPI, the Patriots have two wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the country.

The Patriots have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, George Mason faces the 228th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Patriots' upcoming schedule includes nine games against teams with worse records and nine games versus teams with records above .500.

George Mason has 15 games left this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

George Mason's next game

Matchup: George Mason Patriots vs. Davidson Wildcats

George Mason Patriots vs. Davidson Wildcats Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

