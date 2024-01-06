For bracketology analysis around George Mason and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How George Mason ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-2 2-0 NR NR 45

George Mason's best wins

When George Mason defeated the Cornell Big Red, the No. 58 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 90-83 on November 15, it was its signature win of the year thus far. Ronald Polite led the offense against Cornell, delivering 16 points. Next on the team was Amari Kelly with 16 points.

Next best wins

72-61 at home over Monmouth (No. 112/RPI) on November 6

86-77 on the road over Toledo (No. 124/RPI) on December 2

79-67 at home over Saint Louis (No. 150/RPI) on January 6

69-66 on the road over Tulane (No. 173/RPI) on December 22

73-71 over South Dakota State (No. 184/RPI) on November 20

George Mason's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 5-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

The Patriots have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Based on the RPI, George Mason has five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the third-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

George Mason is facing the 198th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Patriots have 16 games remaining on the schedule, with 15 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and 16 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

George Mason has 16 games left this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

George Mason's next game

Matchup: George Mason Patriots vs. VCU Rams

George Mason Patriots vs. VCU Rams Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET Location: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

