Chesapeake, Virginia has high school basketball games on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Chesapeake, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bruton High School at Western Branch High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on January 6

10:00 AM ET on January 6 Location: Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Booker T. Washington High School at Deep Creek High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on January 6

11:30 AM ET on January 6 Location: Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

I. C. Norcom High School at Great Bridge High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on January 6

2:30 PM ET on January 6 Location: Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Grassfield High School at Norview High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 6

4:00 PM ET on January 6 Location: Norfolk, VA

Norfolk, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Bruton High School at Western Branch High School