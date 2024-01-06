Chesapeake, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Chesapeake, Virginia has high school basketball games on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chesapeake, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bruton High School at Western Branch High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on January 6
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T. Washington High School at Deep Creek High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on January 6
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
I. C. Norcom High School at Great Bridge High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grassfield High School at Norview High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bruton High School at Western Branch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.