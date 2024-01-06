CAA Men’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAA squads are on Saturday's college basketball schedule for six games, including the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens playing the Hofstra Pride.
CAA Men's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at Hofstra Pride
|2:00 PM ET
|MSG (Live stream on Fubo)
|Drexel Dragons at William & Mary Tribe
|2:00 PM ET
|FloHoops
|UNC Wilmington Seahawks at Towson Tigers
|2:00 PM ET
|Monumental Sports (Live stream on Fubo)
|Campbell Fighting Camels at Hampton Pirates
|2:00 PM ET
|FloHoops
|Charleston (SC) Cougars at Stony Brook Seawolves
|6:30 PM ET
|SportsNet NY (Live stream on Fubo)
|North Carolina A&T Aggies at Elon Phoenix
|7:00 PM ET
|FloHoops
