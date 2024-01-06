Big South Men’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Big South teams are on Saturday's college basketball schedule for four games, including the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs squaring off against the High Point Panthers.
Big South Men's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at High Point Panthers
|2:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Presbyterian Blue Hose
|2:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Longwood Lancers
|3:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Winthrop Eagles at South Carolina Upstate Spartans
|4:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
