The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-8) face the Virginia Tech Hokies (9-2) in a clash of ACC teams at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Elizabeth Kitley: 20.8 PTS, 11.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.2 BLK

20.8 PTS, 11.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.2 BLK Georgia Amoore: 16.5 PTS, 3 REB, 7.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.5 PTS, 3 REB, 7.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Matilda Ekh: 10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Cayla King: 8.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Olivia Summiel: 4.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0 STL, 0.5 BLK

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Elise Williams: 9.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Kaia Harrison: 10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Malaya Cowles: 9.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Alexandria Scruggs: 7.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Alyssa Andrews: 3.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

