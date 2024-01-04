Thursday's contest at Hank McCamish Pavilion has the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-4) squaring off against the Virginia Cavaliers (8-4) at 7:00 PM (on January 4). Our computer prediction projects a 72-67 win for Georgia Tech, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Cavaliers are coming off of a 72-61 loss to NC State in their last outing on Sunday.

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Tech 72, Virginia 67

Virginia Schedule Analysis

On November 30, the Cavaliers picked up their best win of the season, an 87-81 victory over the Missouri Tigers, a top 100 team (No. 80), according to our computer rankings.

Virginia has six wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 36th-most in the nation.

Virginia 2023-24 Best Wins

87-81 at home over Missouri (No. 80) on November 30

81-59 over Tulane (No. 154) on November 24

74-49 at home over Campbell (No. 203) on November 12

80-51 at home over William & Mary (No. 208) on November 15

76-52 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 212) on November 8

Virginia Leaders

Kymora Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 39.5 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (19-for-71)

12.3 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 39.5 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (19-for-71) Camryn Taylor: 14.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 BLK, 44.8 FG%

14.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 BLK, 44.8 FG% Jillian Brown: 6.7 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 8.7 3PT% (2-for-23)

6.7 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 8.7 3PT% (2-for-23) Alexia Smith: 5.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

5.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) London Clarkson: 8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51 FG%

Virginia Performance Insights

The Cavaliers outscore opponents by 12.5 points per game (posting 76.9 points per game, 54th in college basketball, and allowing 64.4 per contest, 186th in college basketball) and have a +150 scoring differential.

