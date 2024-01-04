Old Dominion vs. Louisiana January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Sun Belt schedule includes the Old Dominion Monarchs (8-2) meeting the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-5) at 6:30 PM ET.
Old Dominion vs. Louisiana Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
Old Dominion Players to Watch
- En'Dya Buford: 11 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kaye Clark: 7.8 PTS, 3 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Jordan McLaughlin: 8.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Simone Cunningham: 4.7 PTS, 7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Brenda Fontana: 5.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Louisiana Players to Watch
- Tamera Johnson: 11.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Destiny Rice: 8.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Tamiah Robinson: 4.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandi Williams: 10.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Ashlyn Jones: 4.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
