Thursday's contest between the Old Dominion Monarchs (9-2) and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-6) at Chartway Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-50 and heavily favors Old Dominion to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on January 4.

The Monarchs enter this matchup after a 62-56 win against South Alabama on Saturday.

Old Dominion vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Old Dominion vs. Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Old Dominion 64, Louisiana 50

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Old Dominion Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on December 3, the Monarchs took down the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (No. 63 in our computer rankings) by a score of 55-42.

Old Dominion 2023-24 Best Wins

55-42 at home over FGCU (No. 63) on December 3

57-53 on the road over Delaware (No. 205) on December 7

72-66 on the road over William & Mary (No. 208) on November 30

59-48 at home over Buffalo (No. 209) on November 11

62-56 on the road over South Alabama (No. 241) on December 30

Old Dominion Leaders

En'Dya Buford: 10.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)

10.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44) Kaye Clark: 8 PTS, 3.4 STL, 35.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30)

8 PTS, 3.4 STL, 35.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30) Jordan McLaughlin: 8.7 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

8.7 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26) Simone Cunningham: 5 PTS, 51.2 FG%

5 PTS, 51.2 FG% Brenda Fontana: 5.7 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)

Old Dominion Performance Insights

The Monarchs' +73 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 59 points per game (290th in college basketball) while allowing 52.4 per outing (13th in college basketball).

In home games, the Monarchs are posting two fewer points per game (58.3) than they are in road games (60.3).

When playing at home, Old Dominion is surrendering 11.7 fewer points per game (48.1) than away from home (59.8).

