Thursday's CAA schedule includes the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (8-4, 0-0 CAA) facing the Hampton Pirates (4-8, 0-0 CAA) at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Hampton vs. Delaware Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Hampton Players to Watch

Kyrese Mullen: 16.0 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.0 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Tedrick Wilcox Jr.: 13.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Tristan Maxwell: 9.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Ja'Von Benson: 7.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Jerry Deng: 8.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Delaware Players to Watch

Jyare Davis: 19.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

19.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Christian Ray: 8.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Jalun Trent: 11.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Gerald Drumgoole Jr.: 11.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Niels Lane: 7.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Hampton vs. Delaware Stat Comparison

Delaware Rank Delaware AVG Hampton AVG Hampton Rank 134th 76.8 Points Scored 80.4 69th 166th 70.3 Points Allowed 75.3 282nd 231st 35.5 Rebounds 39.3 76th 278th 7.9 Off. Rebounds 10.3 91st 220th 7.1 3pt Made 7.4 192nd 94th 15.1 Assists 14.5 115th 56th 10.2 Turnovers 13.8 318th

