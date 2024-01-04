Hampton vs. Delaware January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's CAA schedule includes the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (8-4, 0-0 CAA) facing the Hampton Pirates (4-8, 0-0 CAA) at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Hampton vs. Delaware Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Hampton Players to Watch
- Kyrese Mullen: 16.0 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tedrick Wilcox Jr.: 13.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tristan Maxwell: 9.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ja'Von Benson: 7.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jerry Deng: 8.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Delaware Players to Watch
- Jyare Davis: 19.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Christian Ray: 8.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jalun Trent: 11.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Gerald Drumgoole Jr.: 11.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Niels Lane: 7.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
Hampton vs. Delaware Stat Comparison
|Delaware Rank
|Delaware AVG
|Hampton AVG
|Hampton Rank
|134th
|76.8
|Points Scored
|80.4
|69th
|166th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|75.3
|282nd
|231st
|35.5
|Rebounds
|39.3
|76th
|278th
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|91st
|220th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|7.4
|192nd
|94th
|15.1
|Assists
|14.5
|115th
|56th
|10.2
|Turnovers
|13.8
|318th
