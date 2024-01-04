Men's 2024 ASB Classic Preview: How to Watch, Odds
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
As part of today's round of 32 (seven matches), No. 34-ranked Christopher Eubanks and No. 50 Botic Van de Zandschulp will be going head-to-head at ASB Tennis Centre in Auckland, New Zealand.
Check out the latest odds for the entire ASB Classic field at BetMGM.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
ASB Classic Info
- Tournament: The ASB Classic
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: January 7
- Venue: ASB Tennis Centre
- Location: Auckland, New Zealand
- Court Surface: Hard
ASB Classic Favorites
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Odds Rank
|Felix Auger-Aliassime
|+500
|1st
|Ben Shelton
|+550
|2nd
|Cameron Norrie
|+650
|3rd
|Arthur Fils
|+700
|4th
|Gael Monfils
|+800
|5th
|Roberto Bautista Agut
|+1100
|6th
|Francisco Cerundolo
|+1400
|7th
|Botic Van de Zandschulp
|+1400
|7th
|Denis Shapovalov
|+2000
|9th
|Christopher Eubanks
|+2000
|9th
Want to bet on your pick to win the tournament? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Daniel Altmaier vs. Marcos Giron
|Round of 32
|6:00 PM ET
|Giron (-210)
|Altmaier (+160)
|Aleksandar Vukic vs. Taro Daniel
|Round of 32
|6:00 PM ET
|Daniel (-130)
|Vukic (+100)
|Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Luca van Assche
|Round of 32
|7:50 PM ET
|Wolf (-150)
|van Assche (+115)
|Borna Gojo vs. Alejandro Tabilo
|Round of 32
|7:55 PM ET
|Gojo (-190)
|Tabilo (+145)
|Christopher Eubanks vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp
|Round of 32
|9:40 PM ET
|Van de Zandschulp (-225)
|Eubanks (+175)
|Alexandre Muller vs. Benjamin Bonzi
|Round of 32
|9:40 PM ET
|Bonzi (-120)
|Muller (-110)
|Alex Michelsen vs. Nuno Borges
|Round of 32
|10:50 PM ET
|Michelsen (-210)
|Borges (+160)
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.