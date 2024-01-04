As play in the ASB Classic continues, a round of 32 match is up next for Alex Michelsen, and he will play Nuno Borges. Michelsen is +2500 to win this tournament at ASB Tennis Centre.

Find all the latest odds for the 2024 ASB Classic and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michelsen at the 2024 ASB Classic

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: January 5-13

January 5-13 Venue: ASB Tennis Centre

ASB Tennis Centre Location: Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Michelsen's Next Match

In the round of 32 on Sunday, January 7 (at 10:50 PM ET), Michelsen will play Borges, after beating Jack Loutit 6-3, 6-3 in the previous round.

Michelsen currently has odds of -210 to win his next contest versus Borges. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Michelsen? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Michelsen Stats

Michelsen is coming off a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Loutit in the qualifying round on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Michelsen is 14-12 over the past 12 months and is still looking for his first tournament title.

Michelsen is 9-9 on hard courts over the past year.

In his 26 matches over the past year, across all court types, Michelsen has averaged 24.3 games.

In his 18 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Michelsen has averaged 23.8 games.

Over the past 12 months, Michelsen has been victorious in 22.1% of his return games and 79.9% of his service games.

Michelsen has won 23.0% of his return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, he has claimed 76.5% of his service games during that timeframe.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.