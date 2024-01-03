Wizards vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Cavaliers (18-15) hit the court against the Washington Wizards (6-26) as 9.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and MNMT. The matchup has an over/under of 239.5.
Wizards vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and MNMT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-9.5
|239.5
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- Washington has played 19 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 239.5 points.
- Washington has a 242.8-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 3.3 more points than this game's total.
- Washington is 16-16-0 against the spread this year.
- The Wizards have won in five, or 16.7%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Washington has not won as an underdog of +310 or more on the moneyline this season in 11 games with those odds or longer.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Washington has a 24.4% chance of pulling out a win.
Wizards vs Cavaliers Additional Info
Wizards vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 239.5
|% of Games Over 239.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|7
|21.2%
|112.3
|229
|112.4
|238.6
|223.7
|Wizards
|19
|59.4%
|116.7
|229
|126.2
|238.6
|240.1
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- Washington is 6-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its last 10 contests.
- The Wizards have hit the over in five of their past 10 contests.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Washington has a lower winning percentage at home (.357, 5-9-0 record) than on the road (.611, 11-7-0).
- The Wizards score only 4.3 more points per game (116.7) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (112.4).
- Washington is 13-9 against the spread and 5-17 overall when it scores more than 112.4 points.
Wizards vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wizards
|16-16
|6-7
|19-13
|Cavaliers
|17-16
|1-1
|17-16
Wizards vs. Cavaliers Point Insights
|Wizards
|Cavaliers
|116.7
|112.3
|10
|24
|13-9
|3-0
|5-17
|3-0
|126.2
|112.4
|30
|10
|5-1
|13-7
|3-3
|15-5
