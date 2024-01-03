The VMI Keydets (3-10, 0-0 SoCon) will attempt to halt an eight-game road losing streak at the Wofford Terriers (7-6, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wofford vs. VMI matchup.

VMI vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

VMI vs. Wofford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

VMI vs. Wofford Betting Trends

VMI has covered three times in 11 chances against the spread this year.

The Keydets have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 15-point underdogs.

Wofford has covered six times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

A total of nine out of the Terriers' 12 games this season have gone over the point total.

